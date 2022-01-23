PlayGame Trading Down 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $185,033.01 and approximately $6,709.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00044215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006144 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.