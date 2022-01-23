PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Stock Holdings Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 110.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 747,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 391,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 10.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNM opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

