Po.et (POE) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Po.et has a market capitalization of $226,058.68 and $13.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Po.et Coin Profile

POE is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars.

