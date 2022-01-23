Polkadot (DOT) Trading Down 34% This Week

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 34% against the dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.81 or 0.00050445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $17.59 billion and $1.52 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.12 or 0.06891335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,310.93 or 1.00011468 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00053044 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.