Polkamon (PMON) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.40 Million

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Polkamon has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkamon has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamon coin can now be purchased for $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.79 or 0.06896442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00058735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,216.04 or 0.99666225 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

