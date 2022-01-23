Polker Market Cap Hits $4.23 Million (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Polker coin can now be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $737,135.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00051625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.88 or 0.06886206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00059117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,303.13 or 0.99842415 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,415,202 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.