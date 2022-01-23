Polychain Monsters (PMON) Market Cap Reaches $14.59 Million

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for approximately $4.28 or 0.00011891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $14.59 million and $1.06 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00044854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

