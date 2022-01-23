Poolz Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $921,457.00 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.70 or 0.00013497 BTC on exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $14.25 million and $921,457.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00051424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.01 or 0.06858197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00058039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,868.71 or 1.00056633 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,030,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

