Portion (PRT) Market Capitalization Hits $3.39 Million

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Portion coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Portion has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Portion has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $14,651.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Portion

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 403,119,753 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

