Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Power Integrations worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after buying an additional 234,574 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 115,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 413,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,943,000 after purchasing an additional 112,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,730. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $78.16 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.72.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

