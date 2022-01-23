Presearch Hits Market Capitalization of $106.24 Million (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Presearch has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $106.24 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.52 or 0.00305064 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010149 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

