Primecoin (XPM) Market Capitalization Tops $2.70 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0685 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $2.70 million and $746.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,334,513 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

