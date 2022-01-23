Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to post $538.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $517.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $546.10 million. Primo Water posted sales of $505.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

PRMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,837.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $259,720.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,862 shares of company stock worth $9,580,311. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,393,000 after buying an additional 846,753 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after buying an additional 2,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after buying an additional 842,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Primo Water by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.77 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

