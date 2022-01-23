Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $12,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period.

INDA stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

