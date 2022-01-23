Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Xencor worth $13,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Xencor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after buying an additional 164,248 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -342.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

