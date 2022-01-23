Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 203,522 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Trustmark worth $13,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 63.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 58.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

