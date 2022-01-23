Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,288 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,288 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Great Western Bancorp worth $12,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.16. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.78.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

