Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,880 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Encore Wire worth $13,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 446.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after buying an additional 457,700 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,446,000 after buying an additional 97,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 74,039 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,577,000 after buying an additional 48,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $113.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.23.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

