Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,948 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $13,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 71.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the third quarter valued at about $4,479,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 363.6% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

Shares of BAMR stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.