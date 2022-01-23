Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,484 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,484 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Amkor Technology worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 210.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

AMKR opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.50. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 8.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $583,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,375 shares of company stock worth $2,098,025. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

