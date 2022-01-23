Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,741 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of La-Z-Boy worth $12,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $2,288,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,889,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,892. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

