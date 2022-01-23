Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Grand Canyon Education worth $13,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

LOPE opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

