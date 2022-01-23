Private Ocean LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 46,110 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.1% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

