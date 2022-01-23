PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Price Down 0.7% This Week (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market cap of $6.41 million and $94,988.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002997 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,456.49 or 0.06895420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,691.21 or 1.00186058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007246 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

