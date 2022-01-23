PRIZM (PZM) Price Reaches $0.0033

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. PRIZM has a total market cap of $9.60 million and $425,603.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRIZM has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001594 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000148 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,944,627,960 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

