Professional Fighters League Fan Token Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges (PFL)

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a market cap of $565,584.26 and approximately $36,722.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00051020 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.62 or 0.06866647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00057954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,332.85 or 0.99858680 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,194 coins.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Professional Fighters League Fan Token directly using US dollars.

