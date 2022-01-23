Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.43. 4,373,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,905. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.81. Prologis has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

