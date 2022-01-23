Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Shares of PLD opened at $155.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.14 and a 12-month high of $169.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,690 shares of company stock worth $2,595,282. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

