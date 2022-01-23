ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2,523.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,928 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,266,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 264,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,130,000.

Shares of NOBL opened at $93.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.84. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

