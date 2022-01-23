Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 9,466 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 21,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 465,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 150,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 26.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 622,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after buying an additional 128,571 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $239,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $52.79 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

