Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5,732.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 301.7% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $1,172,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 72.1% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $282.47 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.25 and a 200 day moving average of $285.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.88.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

