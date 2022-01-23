Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $229.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.52 and a 200 day moving average of $246.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $204.37 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

