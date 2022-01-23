Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 267.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after acquiring an additional 275,804 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Netflix by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $70,170,000 after buying an additional 54,920 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $599.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.99 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

