Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 2,020 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,706 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.65.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $217.25 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.50. The company has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

