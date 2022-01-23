Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 542 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $258.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $232.55 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.69.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

