Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Amgen by 96.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $227.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.77 and its 200 day moving average is $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

