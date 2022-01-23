Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,378 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.15% of United States Oil Fund worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

USO opened at $60.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $34.91 and a 12-month high of $62.17.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

