Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,738,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock opened at $694.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $781.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $787.63. The stock has a market cap of $284.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $850.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.