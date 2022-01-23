Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 308.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,298 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.18% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $91.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.53.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

