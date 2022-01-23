Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1,537.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,780 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,006,000 after buying an additional 1,530,385 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,356,000 after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Rollins by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 559,397 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 738,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 527,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after purchasing an additional 505,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.27 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

