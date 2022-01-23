Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.59 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,621 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.07 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

