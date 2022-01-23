Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $214.09 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.34 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.16 and its 200-day moving average is $206.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.47.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

