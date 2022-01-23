Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $5.57 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

