Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,194 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Square by 47.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total value of $1,294,753.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $117.81 and a one year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.37, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

