Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,338 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $46,099,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.83.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

