Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,414 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in DocuSign by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DocuSign by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in DocuSign by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,089,000 after acquiring an additional 40,528 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU opened at $116.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.22, a PEG ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.52 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,413,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

