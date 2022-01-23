Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,094,108 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,094,108 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in MetLife by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $65.61 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

