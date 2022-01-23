Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report sales of $280,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $199.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.60 million to $199.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $571,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,519 shares of company stock worth $2,205,810. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 578.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Prothena by 938.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Prothena by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $35.23 on Friday. Prothena has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.22.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

