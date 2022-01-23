ProximaX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $228,666.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $18.39 million and $228,666.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 40.9% against the dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00051681 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.95 or 0.06887127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00059561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,335.43 or 0.99903331 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003444 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

