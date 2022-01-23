Public Mint (MINT) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $9.98 million and approximately $41,634.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00031491 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,607,560 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

